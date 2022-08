Chirinos (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has spent the last month on a rehab assignment, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 10.1 innings over six outings between the rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and Single-A Charleston. He lasted three innings during his most recent appearance, and his shift to Durham will likely be the final step in his rehab process.