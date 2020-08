Chirinos (elbow) was transferred to the 45-day injured list in order to make room for Sean Gilmartin on the team's active roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

After finding out Chirinos would need Tommy John surgery Friday, the Rays decided to place him on the 45-day injured list. This move is just to open up another active roster spot as Chirinos' season was already confirmed to have been over.