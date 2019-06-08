Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Shuts down BoSox for seventh win
Chirinos (7-2) picked up the win in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Red Sox, giving up two hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings while striking out six.
The right-hander was perfect through five frames before walking Brock Holt to begin the sixth, and Chirinos was denied a shot at his first career big-league shutout only due to an elevated pitch count, as he exited the game after 101 pitches (62 strikes). He'll carry a 2.87 ERA and 55:13 K:BB through 69 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the A's.
