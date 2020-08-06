Chirinos was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right triceps inflammation, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Chirinos picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined, though he'll be eligible to return Aug. 13 should he prove ready. Trevor Richards, who was added to the roster in a corresponding move, is a candidate to start in place of Chirinos on Saturday.
