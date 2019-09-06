Chirinos (finger) will throw another bullpen session Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, his first since landing on the IL with right middle finger inflammation. He said the finger responded well to the activity. If he makes it through Sunday's bullpen, the next step could be live batting practice. There is no set timetable for his return, but Chirinos appears on track to pitch again before the end of the regular season.

