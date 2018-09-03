Chirinos is slated to cover the bulk of innings after "bullpen day" opener Ryne Stanek exits Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander scuffled over his last three appearances of August, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) over 16 innings. He's been utilized in a long-relief role during that stretch, a pattern that's expected to continue for the duration of the regular season.