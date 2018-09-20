Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Slated for long-relief work Thursday
Chirinos is slated to serve as the long man for Thursday's "bullpen day" after opener Ryne Stanek exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos will thus fill what's become his full-time role, one in which he's been relatively effective. The 24-year-old has two wins in three September appearances in such a capacity, with both of those outings the equivalent of a quality start. Chirinos has also encouragingly upped his strikeout rate during the month, generating a 16:4 K:BB across his 18.2 September innings after recording just 18 whiffs over 26.0 frames in August.
