Chirinos (triceps) is expected to come off the 10-day injured list and start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos threw a successful bullpen session Thursday that went well, and he'll be able to return to the mound for the series finale against the Blue Jays. His return will be a timely one with Charlie Morton (shoulder) still sidelined. Chirinos made two starts before his injury, posting a 1.04 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 8.2 innings.