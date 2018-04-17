Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Slated to start Tuesday
Chirinos will be tabbed with the start Tuesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos will get his second start of the season and is coming off a solid outing in which he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out five. He's yet to allow a run through 14.1 innings this season and owns an impressive 0.70 WHIP. With a decent performance Tuesday, there's a chance Chirinos could earn himself a permanent role in the starting rotation.
