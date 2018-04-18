Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Slips up in loss Tuesday
Chirinos (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, yielding six runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three.
Though Chirinos' previous starts had been labelled "bullpen games," he was given a longer leash in this one, throwing 89 pitches and only coming out after yielding a home run with two outs in the sixth. The 24-year-old hadn't given up a run in his first three appearances, so he may have due to hit a bit of a road bump eventually. Despite the poor outing, Chirinos figures to get another turn through the rotation. If he does, he'd be lined up to face the Twins on Sunday.
