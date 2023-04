Chirinos (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Chirinos picked up his first win of the season as the Rays' bulk pitcher. He also allowed his first run of the season thanks to a couple of Chicago doubles in the sixth. But the Rays exploded for 10 runs in the seventh to put Chirinos in line for the victory. He has made four multi-inning relief appearances this season and sports a 0.64 ERA and 0.57 WHIP.