Chirinos tossed 4.2 scoreless innings and took the no-decision Thursday, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out five in the 9-8 loss to Toronto.

After the "opener" Ryne Stanek allowed three straight hits to start the second inning, Chirinos came in and shut the Blue Jays down. The 24-year-old now owns a 3.68 ERA and would've earned the victory had it not been for Tampa Bay's bullpen meltdown in the ninth inning. Chirinos should work another long-relief game sometime next week, likely against the Yankees.