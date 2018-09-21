Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Solid in relief appearance
Chirinos tossed 4.2 scoreless innings and took the no-decision Thursday, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out five in the 9-8 loss to Toronto.
After the "opener" Ryne Stanek allowed three straight hits to start the second inning, Chirinos came in and shut the Blue Jays down. The 24-year-old now owns a 3.68 ERA and would've earned the victory had it not been for Tampa Bay's bullpen meltdown in the ninth inning. Chirinos should work another long-relief game sometime next week, likely against the Yankees.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Slated for long-relief work Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Fans five in long relief•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Strong long-relief effort nets fourth win•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Expected to be primary pitcher Sunday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Nabs third win•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Slated for bulk of work Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...