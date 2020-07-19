Chirinos (undisclosed) was spotted on the field Sunday for the first time in camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He had been away for the first couple weeks of summer camp. It is unclear how built up Chirinos is from a workload standpoint. He should eventually slot into the Rays' rotation, but may not be ready for what would have been his first couple turns. Trevor Richards is built up enough to handle five innings if needed.