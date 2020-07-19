Chirinos (undisclosed) was spotted on the field Sunday for the first time in camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He had been away for the first couple weeks of summer camp. It is unclear how built up Chirinos is from a workload standpoint. He should eventually slot into the Rays' rotation, but may not be ready for what would have been his first couple turns. Trevor Richards is built up enough to handle five innings if needed.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Remains out of camp workouts•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Missing from workouts•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Throws off mound Friday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Not limited to bulk reliever duties•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Bounces back in third start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Regresses in second start•