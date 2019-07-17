Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Start postponed due to rain
Chirinos' scheduled start against the Yankees on Wednesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with Chirinos slated to start Game 1 and Charlie Morton set to start Game 2, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Over his past two appearances, Chirinos has compiled a 3.21 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 14 innings.
