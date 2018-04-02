Chirinos fired four scoreless innings in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while recording three strikeouts.

One of several relievers with appreciable starting experience in the minors, Chirinos demonstrated why manager Kevin Cash feels confident in utilizing his bullpen in a number of unorthodox ways this coming season. The 24-year-old right-hander was stellar in his season debut, and he could be called upon for several outings of similar duration as the season unfolds. Cash not only plans to deploy Chirinos in a similar long-relief role when necessary, but also as a key component of his planned "bullpen days" that will come into play whenever the Rays need a fifth starter.