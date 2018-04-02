Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Stellar in long relief Sunday
Chirinos fired four scoreless innings in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while recording three strikeouts.
One of several relievers with appreciable starting experience in the minors, Chirinos demonstrated why manager Kevin Cash feels confident in utilizing his bullpen in a number of unorthodox ways this coming season. The 24-year-old right-hander was stellar in his season debut, and he could be called upon for several outings of similar duration as the season unfolds. Cash not only plans to deploy Chirinos in a similar long-relief role when necessary, but also as a key component of his planned "bullpen days" that will come into play whenever the Rays need a fifth starter.
More News
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.