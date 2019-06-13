Chirinos allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across six innings during a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.

The Athletics had traffic most of the night, but they only scored against Chirinos on an infield single and solo homer. The Rays didn't give Chirinos much run support, but they did score twice in the seventh to tie the game and get him off the hook. Chirinos is 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 75 innings this season. His next scheduled start is at the Yankees on Monday.