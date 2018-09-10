Chirinos (4-5) allowed three earned runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings in a win over the Orioles on Sunday. He struck out six.

Chirinos was utilized in his usual "bullpen day" long-relief capacity and turned in the equivalent of a quality start, getting through his six-plus frames on an efficient 94 pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander has generated mixed results since assuming his current role, but he's been sharper in his last pair of outings -- factoring in Sunday's line, Chirinos has allowed four earned runs over 13.1 innings while generating an 11:3 K:BB over his last two trips to the mound.