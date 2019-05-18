Chirinos allowed four hits and struck out two over 4.2 scoreless innings Friday night against the Yankees.

Chirinos did his part after Ryne Stanek tossed the first two frames, as he nearly blanked the Yankees for five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past six appearances, good enough for a 3.26 ERA with a 33:8 K:BB across 47 frames.