Chirinos surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings Sunday as he took the loss against Baltimore.

Chirinos gave up three in the first inning, and he was ultimately lifted with a two-run deficit after tossing 57 pitches in his seventh start of the season. He's allowed three runs in each of his last three appearances (11.2 innings), and he hasn't collected a victory in 2018, so the righty certainly hasn't shown his best stuff in 2018. Chirinos will head into his next outing with a 4.21 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 33 strikeouts through 36.1 innings.