Chirinos will serve as a bulk reliever for Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos will follow opener Ryne Stanek and figures to cover the bulk of innings in Friday's series opener against New York. In eight appearances this season (four starts), the right-hander owns a 3.61 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB in 42.1 innings.