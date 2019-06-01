Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Takes loss against Twins
Chirinos (6-2) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, giving up four runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Rays fell 6-2.
Chirinos gave up two runs on third-inning back-to-back doubles by Jorge Polanco and Marwin Gonzalez, and was nicked for single runs in the fourth and fifth frames, the latter on a Marwin Gonzalez solo homer. The right-hander still has a fine 3.25 ERA and 0.95 WHIP to go along with a 49:11 K:BB. He lines up for a tough matchup against the Red Sox in in Fenway Park on Friday.
