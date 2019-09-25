Chirinos gave up one run on one hit and zero walks over three innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

Chirinos did not strike out a batter, but he was very efficient, needing just 30 pitches (18 strikes) to get through three frames. We knew Chirinos would be limited to a few innings in this outing after throwing only an inning in his first outing back from a finger injury. Chirinos could be available to pitch this weekend if the Rays are in must-win games, but he is not currently scheduled to start again this season.