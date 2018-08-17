Chirinos is expected to serve as the long reliever for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Ryne Stanek set to open the game, Chirinos figures to enter the contest in the second or third inning and eat up the bulk of the middle-to-late frames. The 24-year-old owns a 3.50 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 43 punchouts across 46.1 innings heading into Friday's action.