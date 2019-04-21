Yonny Chirinos will start Monday against the Royals, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Chirinos has been used as both a starter and a long-reliever, pitching the bulk of the game after an opener. Given that, he should be able to pitch fairly deep into the game as a starter on Monday. He's had good results this season, posting a 3.26 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 19.1 innings while striking out 19 and walking four.

