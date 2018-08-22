Rays' Yonny Chirinos: To work bulk of innings Wednesday
Chirinos is slated to work the bulk of innings in Wednesday's "bullpen day" after opener Ryne Stanek exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash recently confirmed that this is the role Chirinos is highly likely to exclusively serve in for the remainder of the season. The right-hander has worked at least five innings as the long reliever on bullpen days over his last three appearances, so he's viable as a DFS option in Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Rotation return unlikely•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Battered by Red Sox•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: To pitch bulk of innings Friday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Earns first career win•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Expected to work out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: To handle bulk of innings Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...