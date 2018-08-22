Chirinos is slated to work the bulk of innings in Wednesday's "bullpen day" after opener Ryne Stanek exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash recently confirmed that this is the role Chirinos is highly likely to exclusively serve in for the remainder of the season. The right-hander has worked at least five innings as the long reliever on bullpen days over his last three appearances, so he's viable as a DFS option in Wednesday's game.