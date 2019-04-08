Chirinos (2-0) tossed five shutout innings while earning the win Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk in a 3-0 win over the Giants. He struck out five batters.

Chirinos has been lights-out in his two starts this season. The 25-year-old righty has 11 strikeouts in 12 innings while yielding just one earned run. He primarily worked out of the bullpen last season but he could earn a permanent spot in the rotation if he keeps mowing down opposing batters. Chirinos will look to keep the momentum rolling against Toronto on Saturday.