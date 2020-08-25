Chirinos (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos was expected to need Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow, and the procedure went smoothly Tuesday. The right-hander should miss the entirety of the 2021 season, but he could be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign if his recovery goes smoothly.
