Manager Kevin Cash said Chirinos is in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays already have the four starters they're planning to open the season with, but Chirinos, who has worked primarily as a starter throughout his professional career, could initially make the team in a relief role before potentially getting a look in the rotation when Tampa Bay needs a fifth starter. The well-regarded 24-year-old has impressed so far in Grapefruit League action, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in 3.2 scoreless innings. He posted a sharp 2.73 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 168.1 innings between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last season.