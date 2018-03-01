Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Vying for Opening Day roster spot
Manager Kevin Cash said Chirinos is in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays already have the four starters they're planning to open the season with, but Chirinos, who has worked primarily as a starter throughout his professional career, could initially make the team in a relief role before potentially getting a look in the rotation when Tampa Bay needs a fifth starter. The well-regarded 24-year-old has impressed so far in Grapefruit League action, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in 3.2 scoreless innings. He posted a sharp 2.73 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 168.1 innings between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last season.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...