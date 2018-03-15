Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Whiffs six over three innings Wednesday
Chirinos (2-0) compiled six strikeouts while allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk over three innings in Wednesday's 9-3 Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.
Chirinos bounced back nicely from a pair of rocky outings during which he'd allowed five earned runs over three innings. The trio of frames he worked Wednesday represented a spring high for the 24-year-old right-hander, who remains in the mix for a bullpen spot but feels he's versatile enough to be used as a starter in a pinch, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "With the four starters they have already, just competing for a bullpen spot," said Chirinos through team interpreter Manny Navarro. "If they want me to start, I can start, whatever they need me to do."
