Chirinos (illness) will be ready for the start of the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in late June, but manager Kevin Cash said Chirinos was able to get his work in while he was quarantining. The Rays' rotation order has not been officially set after Opening Day starter Charlie Morton and second starter Ryan Yarbrough, but Chirinos seems likely to take the ball in the second series at home against the Braves in what could be a two-start week. Tampa Bay has quality depth in multi-inning guys like Trevor Richards and Jalen Beeks, so it is not a lock that Chirinos will be asked to go five-plus innings in his first start of the season.