Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will likely miss a month
Chirinos (elbow) was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain and will likely be sidelined for a month, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos landed on the disabled list earlier in the week with a forearm strain. Fortunately, it was confirmed Thursday that the young right-hander avoided structural damage in his elbow, leaving the team optimistic that he could rejoin the big-league rotation around the beginning of June. Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take Chirinos' spot on the active roster and could ultimately make a spot start in his stead.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will see doctor Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Lands on DL with forearm strain•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Only lasts two innings against Boston•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Officially named No. 4 starter•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...