Chirinos (elbow) was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain and will likely be sidelined for a month, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos landed on the disabled list earlier in the week with a forearm strain. Fortunately, it was confirmed Thursday that the young right-hander avoided structural damage in his elbow, leaving the team optimistic that he could rejoin the big-league rotation around the beginning of June. Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take Chirinos' spot on the active roster and could ultimately make a spot start in his stead.