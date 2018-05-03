Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will see doctor Thursday
Chirinos (forearm) will see a doctor Thursday when the Rays return from their 10-game road trip, Kyle Beery of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos just went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with his forearm strain, an injury that manager Kevin Cash has already stated the team will be extra cautious with. Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham as a result of Chirinos' injury, although the team is optimistic the latter's absence won't be an extended one.
