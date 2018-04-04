Chirinos will take the mound for Thursday's "bullpen day" game against Boston, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos will only go a few innings at most, but he will be the official starter for Tampa Bay's series opener against the Red Sox. The 24-year-old recently tossed four innings of work against Boston on Sunday during one of the team's previous outings where they went without a typical starter. During that contest, he didn't allow any runs off one hit, one walk and a hit batsman while collecting three strikeouts.