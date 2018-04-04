Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will start against Red Sox on Thursday
Chirinos will take the mound for Thursday's "bullpen day" game against Boston, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos will only go a few innings at most, but he will be the official starter for Tampa Bay's series opener against the Red Sox. The 24-year-old recently tossed four innings of work against Boston on Sunday during one of the team's previous outings where they went without a typical starter. During that contest, he didn't allow any runs off one hit, one walk and a hit batsman while collecting three strikeouts.
More News
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...