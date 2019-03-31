Chirinos will start Sunday's series finale against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Rays plan to use Chirinos in a traditional starting role Sunday rather than employing an opener. The 25-year-old logged 89.2 innings during his rookie campaign last season but made only seven starts, and had a 3.51 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Chirinos will have a tall task Sunday against the high-powered offense of the Astros.

