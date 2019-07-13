Chirinos (8-4) allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The Rays provided Chirinos plenty of run support, so all he really had to do was last five innings, but the 25-year-old turned in his best outing since June 7. Before Friday, that was the last time Chirinos captured a win, but he's still been pitching well. Despite just a 2-2 record, Chirinos owns a 2.93 ERA in his last seven outings. Overall, he is 8-4 with a 3.11 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 107 innings this season. Chirinos will pitch next at the Yankees on Tuesday.