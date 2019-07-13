Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Wins first game since June 7
Chirinos (8-4) allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Friday.
The Rays provided Chirinos plenty of run support, so all he really had to do was last five innings, but the 25-year-old turned in his best outing since June 7. Before Friday, that was the last time Chirinos captured a win, but he's still been pitching well. Despite just a 2-2 record, Chirinos owns a 2.93 ERA in his last seven outings. Overall, he is 8-4 with a 3.11 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 107 innings this season. Chirinos will pitch next at the Yankees on Tuesday.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Logs another solid start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Next start set for Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Control issues in loss•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Delivers another quality start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Hit with loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal