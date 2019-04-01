Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Wins first game
Chirinos (1-0) gave up one run on two hits with no walks over seven innings in a win over the Astros on Sunday. He struck out six.
In the longest start of his career, Chirinos delivered a two-hitter through seven innings to earn his first win of the season. Even though the right hander was magnificent last year and put up a 3.51 ERA, he does not usually go deep into games. Chirinos usually is the innings eater of the opener strategy deployed by the Rays, so he will likely pitch in the Giants series Saturday or Sunday at Oracle Park.
