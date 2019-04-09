Chirinos isn't scheduled to start at any point this week and will instead work in relief on a temporary basis, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash didn't officially clarify his plans for Chirinos, but the right-hander -- who made his first two appearances of the season as a starter -- presumably will be a candidate to cover the bulk of the innings in relief when the Rays deploy an opening pitcher Friday in Toronto. Chirinos would be available for his normal four days' rest after tossing five shutout frames in San Francisco last weekend, but he may not be asked to fill as many innings as he has in a starting role. The de facto fifth member of the rotation, Ryan Yarbrough, will also be available in relief this week, so the Rays could turn to both him and Chirinos for multiple innings once the opener exits Friday.