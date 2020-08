Chirinos allowed two runs on five hits across 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out three in the win over Toronto. He did not factor in the decision.

In his first start since being activated from the injured list with a tricep injury, Chirinos threw just 50 pitches but was fairly effective. He kept the Blue Jays off the board after allowing a two-run shot to Randal Grichuk with no outs in the first inning. The 26-year-old righty will carry a 2.38 ERA into Friday's rematch with the Blue Jays.