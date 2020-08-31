Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

The Japanese slugger gave the prolific Rays offense an early jolt with a 407-foot shot to right in the first inning with Yandy Diaz aboard to extend the Rays lead to 3-0 at the time. The successful day at the plate was a particularly welcome sight for Tsutsugo's fantasy managers, who've seen him mostly scuffle in his first season of exposure to MLB arms. Tsutsugo's average has only been at or above the Mendoza Line a total of two days in August entering the last game of the month Monday, with his five homers and 17 RBI on the season about the only redeeming fantasy quality he's been able to offer.