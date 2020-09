Tsutsugo is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Rays' wild-card series with the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tsutsugo served as the Rays' designated hitter and leadoff man in the team's 3-1 win in Game 1, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. With a southpaw (Hyun-Jin Ryu) on the mound for Toronto, the lefty-swinging Tsutsugo will cede DH duties to Randy Arozarena in Game 2, while Mike Brosseau checks in as Tampa Bay's table setter.