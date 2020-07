Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Braves.

The 28-year-old came up during the third inning with two outs and the bases loaded, and he came through with a two-run single to start a five-run frame for Tampa Bay. Tsutsugo is 4-for-17 with one home run, three runs scored, five RBI and two walks through his first five major-league games.