Tsutsugo went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Tsutsugo got off to a slow start to begin his big-league career, but he has come on strong over the past couple weeks. In fact, he has an OPS north of 1.000 over his last 15 games -- two doubles, four homers and more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) in that span. Overall, Tsutsugo is slashing .209/.342/.440 as the Rays' primary DH against right-handed pitching.