Tsutsugo will sit Saturday against Miami.
Tsutsugo started the first two games of the season at first base, going 0-for-6 with two walks and two strikeouts. Yandy Diaz shifts to first base Saturday, with Joey Wendle starting at third.
More News
-
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Finishing spring on solid note•
-
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Impressing defensively at first•
-
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Seeing time at first base•
-
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Still looking for first hit•
-
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Pivotal season on tap•
-
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Out against righty•