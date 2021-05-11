Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays stuck with Tsutsugo after he posted a disappointing .197/.314/.395 line in his 51-game debut last season, a decision that didn't seem unwise given that an improvement in his .230 BABIP was likely to bring about better results. His BABIP has indeed improved somewhat this season (up to .255), but his line has cratered to .167/.244/.218. A .177 xBA and .273 xSLG indicate he wasn't getting all that unlucky. He could still find a home somewhere this season based on his resume in Japan, but there's a large gap between what he's shown thus far at the MLB level and what he needs to show to be a regular, especially given that he's limited to the corners defensively. Kevin Padlo was recalled in a corresponding move.