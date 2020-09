Tsutsugo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a 3-1 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Tsutsugo got the Rays on the board in the third inning, launching a solo homer to right field. The long ball was his eighth of the season -- tied for second-most on the team. The 28-year-old has been mostly as advertised in his first major-league season, providing a fair amount of power but hitting only .203.