Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Gets day off
RotoWire Staff
Tsutsugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
As per usual, the lefty-hitting Tsutsugo will bow out of the lineup with a southpaw (James Paxton) on the mound for the opposition. Jose Martinez will step in as the Rays' designated hitter.
