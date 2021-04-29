The Rays will place Tsutsugo on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday after he experienced side effects from a vaccine shot earlier this week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tsutsugo isn't expected to require more than a day or two off before he's feeling back to normal, so he should rejoin the roster at some point during the Rays' weekend series with the Astros. The 29-year-old opened the season as a strong-side platoon player for the Rays, but he seems to have fallen out of favor after posting a .479 OPS through 66 plate appearances. He's been on the bench for eight of the Rays' last 13 games.