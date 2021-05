Tsutsugo, who spent Thursday on the COVID-19 injured list, went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

The Japanese slugger produced another frustrating stat line in his return from the brief sabbatical. Tsutsugo is now slashing .175/.246/.222 through 70 plate appearances and currently sports a 31.4 percent strikeout rate that's outpacing 2020's already bloated 27.0 percent figure.