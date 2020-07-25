Tsutsugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Tsutsugo made his highly-anticipated MLB debut Friday after performing well in Japan over the last three seasons, and he was able to drive a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old struggled a bit with strikeouts in his final NPB season in 2019, but he should provide some left-handed power early in the Rays' lineup this year.

More News