Tsutsugo is hitting just .063 (1-for-16) across nine Grapefruit League games, but he's received praise from manager Kevin Cash for his ability to adapt to playing first base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Japanese slugger's ability to adapt defensively is especially relevant in light of the fact he's contributing next to nothing at the plate thus far after a difficult first season stateside in 2020, and due to the fact Ji-Man Choi is currently sidelined with knee inflammation. Choi's uncertain status for Opening Day figures to help keep Tsutsugo's playing time secure for the time being, irrespective of the ongoing struggles at the plate.